A ROTHERHAM businessman who was unable to take part in a marathon to raise funds for a hospice due to injury is swapping South Yorkshire for East Asia!

Yorkshire Windows' MD Ian Chester

Ian Chester, managing director of Yorkshire Windows in Rotherham, was disappointed to miss out on taking part in the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon in aid of St Luke's Hospice in Sheffield earlier this year after injuring his foot.

But he is now back in training for a place in the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon and, for every Yorkshire Windows sale between now and the marathon date of January 21, Ian will make a £50 donation to the hospice.

Ian said: “St Luke’s is a brilliant charity that makes a difference to the lives of so many people and I really do wants to raise as much money as possible.

“It’s hard to get yourself back into running after a fairly long break but I know it’s going to be worth the effort.”

The 2024 international sporting event on the island is expected to attract 74,000 runners.

Ian said: “The training is going very well up to now and, although I know that running in an English autumn is very different to competing in an event in the tropics, I do have some experience of Hong Kong conditions as I have previously competed in the Moon Trekker night time endurance event.