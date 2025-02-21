Marathon for charity a “dream come true”

Inta Umure

AN AVID runner from Rotherham with three half marathons under her belt has described taking on the 45th London Marathon in aid of a healthcare trust as “a dream come true.”

Inta Umure will be the first-ever runner to take on the major event on behalf of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity.

The 25-year-old has pledged to raise £2,000 for DBTH Charity which supports services at Doncaster Royal Infirmary,Montagu Hospital and Bassetlaw Hospital.

Inta, who works for logistics company GXO, said: “This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities and finishing a marathon has always been one of my goals.

“It’s like a dream come true.”

DBTH Charity has previously had participants run the London Marathon on their behalf, but this is the first time they have secured their own spot to award to a deserving fundraiser.

And running is not Inta's only sporting passion as she spent her days as a teenager in Latvia competing as a skier.

She said: “It’s so beautiful when everything is covered in white.

“It’s peaceful.

“That’s why I love skiing so much.”

Inta has patiently waited for a place on the London Marathon for about four years.

With the support of her fiancé, Arturs, Inta is determined to achieve a running time of under four hours.

She said: “He’s always there to push me and he’s so proud of me for going after what I want.”

The pair have previously run together, including all three half-marathons, but this time Arturs will be cheering from the sidelines.

Explaining their game-plan, Inta said: “Arturs will be on standby during the day and I will share my live location so he can keep track of me.”

Inta is passionate, in particular, about supporting the Children’s Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

She said: “I’m running for the brave kids at the hospital, and together, we can help them fight for a brighter future!

“Just knowing this will change and improve so many lives and go towards any improvements for the ward is the best feeling.

“For me it is about helping as much as I can.”

To support Inta’s London Marathon fundraiser, visit her fundraising page: https://fundraise.dbthcharity.co.uk/fundraisers/intaumure/london-marathon-for-little-heroes.