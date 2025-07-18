Manvers Waterfront Boat Club’s open day is truly splash-tastic

All smiles at Manvers Waterfront Boat Club's open day

​HUNDREDS of visitors flocked to Manvers Lake to see what sporting and leisure activities it has to offer.

Manvers Waterfront Boat Club’s annual open day invited people to try out paddlesports, including stand-up paddleboards and kayaks.

The dragon boat section took groups out on the lake every hour and the club’s open water swimming section was buzzing.

The angling section held an open match, with James Wood taking first place with 23lb off three bream, and Ryan Lea impressing with a 6.9lb tench.

Ryan Lea with 6.9lb tench at Manvers Lake

The club’s photographers ran an engaging slideshow in the clubhouse, and other sections set up displays and demonstrations to inspire potential new members.

Buddy dippers, including John Nolan, supported newcomers in the water:

He said: “I loved encouraging others to experience the benefits of open water swimming. The lake was buzzing with people from young children to mature swimmers, all looking for more adventure in their lives.”

Club chairman Mark Benton added: “It was good to see so many visitors attend and the pride and passion from the volunteers showcasing the club was truly humbling.

Visitors ready to take the plunge at Manvers Lake

"I spoke to many visitors about our ethos and values, and I’m sure a lot will join.

"I’m really proud to be chairman of MWBC on days like this.”

More information at https://www.mwbc.org.uk​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​