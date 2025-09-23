Man who stole 27 chocolate bars fined in court a day later

FINED: The man appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court just a day later

A SHOPLIFTER who stole approximately 27 chocolate bars at the weekend was arrested, charged – and brought before the courts just a day later.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Sunday (September 21) officers from Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team were on routine patrol around the Parkgate area when they sighted a man loitering outside a shop.

“Officers remained in the area as the man entered and quickly left a nearby store.

“After making eye contact with an officer, the man sprinted away carrying a bag.”

A foot chase ensued, and, after detaining the man for a stop and search, officers recovered a carrier bag nearby containing approximately 27 chocolate bars.

He was arrested and charged.

Tyler Hirst, (23), of Spalton Road, Parkgate, pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a shop and was fined £100 after appearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on September 22.

The spokesperson added: “Working with local businesses and staff is integral in our work to tackle retail crime.”