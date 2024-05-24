Public servant: Frank Hodgkiss

A FORMER Dearne Valley politician, who dedicated three decades to representing the community he grew up in, has died, his family have announced.

Frank Hodgkiss served on Brampton Bierlow Parish Council from 1990 to 2020, acting as chairman for the last decade of his service.

He was also a Rotherham Borough Councillor, elected in May 1998 and continuing in that role until May 2012.

His son, Andrew, said Frank’s death had been unexpected, though he had been unwell for a short period.

Most of his life was spent living in the village, having been born at Dearne Road, later living at Moorbridge Crescent an d Norton Avenue.

More recently, Frank and his wife Joan had moved to Darfield in Barnsley, where they were living at the time of his death.

His son Andrew said Frank’s involvement in local politics was an important element of his life.

“Some of his proudest days were when he was a council for Rother Council and Brampton Parish Council, making a difference to the people of the community he held close to his heart.”

He was also heavily involved in the Miners’ Welfare, in Knollbeck Road.

While serving on Rotherham Council he became the authority’s ‘older people’s champion’, with a remit to improve the welfare of those in later life.

Frank’s career began at Cortonwood Colliery, where he trained as a mechanical engineer.

He left the colliery in the 1970s, for a job at the Manvers coking plant before switching careers to work in the plant machinery business.

He was a sales rep and manager for a company selling the heavy machinery used in construction projects.

Frank and Jean married in 1974 and have two children, Andrew and his sister Kay Jarvis.

Both have two children and Andrew said his dad was proud of all his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

He was one of four children, but is survived by only one of his siblings.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at Ardsley Crematorium in Barnsley on Wednesday May 29, at 2.50pm afterwards at Burntwood Court Hotel.