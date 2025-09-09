Man sentenced for 'throwing missiles at police' in Manvers disorder

SENTENCED: Jack Knight was recorded' throwing various missiles at police officers'

A MAN who threw objects at police officers protecting a hotel during the Manvers hotel disorder has been sentenced.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Jack Knight was recorded throwing various missiles at police officers (in the incident on Sunday, August 4 2024) while wearing a balaclava to hide his identity.

“However, CCTV captured Knight purchasing a crate of beer from a nearby store during which he took his face covering off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A social media appeal identified Knight and following his arrest a search of his house was conducted.

“Analysis of a phone seized from the 21-year-old's home included evidence of his offending.

“This included messages placing Knight at the disorder, banking app transactions matching to the time Knight was seen purchasing beer and photos from outside the hotel.”

Knight, of The Crescent, Bolton-upon-Dearne, was charged with violent disorder.

After pleading guilty to the charge, he was sentenced to 20 months in prison suspended for two years, as well as a 50-day rehabilitation order.