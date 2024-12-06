Man jailed for throwing bin at police during disorder
An online video also showed Sonny Ackerman launch a bin towards officers during disorder at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday, August 4.
After seeing a photo of himself on a social media appeal, Ackerman handed himself in to a police station.
Ackerman, of Birkdale Drove, Ashton-on-Ribble, Lancashire, was interviewed but refused to comment on his involvement in the disorder.
He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on August 22 to violent disorder and at the same court on Tuesday December 3 was jailed for two years and four months and handed a ten-year Criminal Behaviour Order.
More than 75 people have been convicted for their involvement in the scenes of deplorable violence in Manvers. In total over 165 years of jail sentences have been handed to those involved.