Man jailed for throwing bin at police during disorder

Sonny Ackerman

A 30-YEAR-OLD man wearing a balaclava who threw missiles at officers in a police cordon during the large-scale disorder at Manvers has been jailed.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An online video also showed Sonny Ackerman launch a bin towards officers during disorder at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday, August 4.

After seeing a photo of himself on a social media appeal, Ackerman handed himself in to a police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ackerman, of Birkdale Drove, Ashton-on-Ribble, Lancashire, was interviewed but refused to comment on his involvement in the disorder.

He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on August 22 to violent disorder and at the same court on Tuesday December 3 was jailed for two years and four months and handed a ten-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

More than 75 people have been convicted for their involvement in the scenes of deplorable violence in Manvers. In total over 165 years of jail sentences have been handed to those involved.