Patrick Clogg

A ROTHERHAM man who subjected multiple children to years of abuse has been jailed for nearly three decades for his “horrendous crimes.”

Patrick Clogg (50) raped and sexually assaulted his victims over a six-year period from 2016 to 2022 telling his victims they would not be believed if they reported the abuse and also threatening to harm them and himself if they did.

He was arrested in May 2022 after a family member of one his victims saw inappropriate messages sent by him to the child.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “A considerable amount of work was undertaken by a Protecting Vulnerable People Investigations Officer, which ensured Clogg faced justice for his horrendous crimes.

“Complex interviews were carried out with each victim, which – combined with supporting evidence from phone records and statements from family members of the victims – led to Clogg being charged with 24 sex offences, including nine charges of rape.

“Despite the evidence against him, Clogg pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“However, following an eight-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court in April 2024, a jury found him guilty on all counts.”

At a sentencing hearing at the same court on Wednesday (June 26), Clogg was jailed for 28-and-a-half years, with the last two on licence.

The investigations officer in charge of the case Emily Cookson, of the Rotherham Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “The bravery of all the victims in the case must be commended – the courage it takes to report something of this nature, this should not be underestimated.

“This result is vitally important in showing other survivors of sexual assault that when they come forward, they will be listened to and treated with respect through every step of the prosecution process.

“Despite the jury’s decision and the evidence against him, Clogg still refuses to take any accountability for his crimes.