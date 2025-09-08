Man jailed after slashing police officer in 'vicious attack'

'CONSIDERABLE PRISON SENTENCE': Glynn Leedell was jailed for four years and six months

A MAN who slashed a Rotherham response officer in a “disgraceful act of violence” leaving him requiring hospital treatment has been jailed.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On July 17, armed with a knife, Glynn Leedell violently charged at the response officer who, along with colleagues, were responding to reports of threatening behaviour at Kimberworth Park in Rotherham.

“Multiple people had reported Leedell for his behaviour towards a woman after he was seen acting aggressively and making threats to assault her.

“Leedell attacked the officer causing a slash wound to the back of the neck which required hospital treatment.

“The injured officer and his fellow response officers managed to restrain Leedell, remove the knife from his possession and arrest him.

“A second officer also received injuries to his hand during the incident.

“The 46-year-old was charged with harassment, assault of an emergency worker and wounding with intent.”

Appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, August 29, Leedell, of Binders Road, was jailed for four years and six months after previously pleading guilty to wounding with intent.

The counts of harassment and assault of an emergency worker will remain on file.

Rotherham District Commander Chf Supt Andy Wright said: "Our officers put themselves at risk every day as they work to keep the public safe.

“This was a disgraceful act of violence which could have had devastating consequences.

"I am thankful that the officers concerned did not suffer more serious injuries from this vicious attack.

“I would like to commend both officer's bravery during this incident.

"Despite sustaining injuries, they courageously helped their colleagues restrain Leedell and remove the knife from the situation – ensuring no one else could be injured.

"Leedell not only injured our officers but subjected an innocent woman to threats and abuse – making her feel unsafe in her own home as well as affecting others in the community.

"His reckless act of violence has landed him a considerable prison sentence, serving as a reminder that we will not tolerate any aggression towards our officers."