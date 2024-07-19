Mehmet Yumusak

A “sinister” man who used social media apps to target a vulnerable child with learning difficulties and send her sexual messages has been jailed.

Mehmet Yumusak's offending came to light after the victim's mother reported to police that her 13-year-old daughter had been speaking to an older man called MT on the TikTok and Likee apps.

In the messages, Yumusak talked about dating the young girl, asking her to come to his house and made comments such as "love you" and "miss you."

Despite being aware of the age gap between them, he asked her to send him sexually explicit images before then telling her to delete all the messages he had sent.

Investigations officer Fiona Booth, who was in charge of this case, said: "Yumusak targeted a vulnerable young girl who was unaware of the dangers of talking to older men online.

"All she wanted was a friend and she thought he was one, but his motives were much darker, and a lengthy investigation has now exposed his sinister behaviour."

Yumusak (46) of Camden Place, Balby Bridge, was identified through pictures he had sent to the victim.

When he was arrested, his devices were seized and sent for analysis with the police's Digital Forensics Unit which proved he had communicated with his young victim.

Yumusak was jailed for a year at Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday (July 11) after pleading guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child and causing a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity - no penetration.

Three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image were ordered to remain on file, with Yumusak entering not guilty pleas in relation to these alleged offences.

Yumusak was also given a ten-year restraining order against his victim and a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which forbids him from using any computer or device capable of accessing the internet.

Investigations officer Booth added:

"I want to commend Yumusak's victim and her family for supporting this investigation, which has allowed us the opportunity to expose his predatory behaviour, and prevent others becoming future victims of his.

"If you are concerned that your child has become a victim of abuse through the internet or a social media app, please report it to us on 101.

“We will always investigate allegations of abuse, no matter when they occurred."