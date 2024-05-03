Man in critical condition in hospital following road traffic collision

A police officer

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Sycamore Avenue in Flanderwell at 9.46pm last night (Thursday, May 2).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that a blue Audi A1 and a silver Vauxhall Insignia were involved in a collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers investigating are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, the cars prior to the collision, or has CCTV or dash-cam footage.

“If you have information to share with police, please get in touch online or by calling 101. “Please quote incident number 1069 of May 2 2024.

“Footage can be submitted via email to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.