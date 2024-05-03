Man in critical condition in hospital following road traffic collision

A 44-YEAR-OLD man was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition following a road traffic collision.
By Jill Theobald
Published 3rd May 2024, 16:44 BST
Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Sycamore Avenue in Flanderwell at 9.46pm last night (Thursday, May 2).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that a blue Audi A1 and a silver Vauxhall Insignia were involved in a collision.

“Officers investigating are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, the cars prior to the collision, or has CCTV or dash-cam footage.

“If you have information to share with police, please get in touch online or by calling 101. “Please quote incident number 1069 of May 2 2024.

“Footage can be submitted via email to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.

“You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.”