Man charged in connection with 2023 Rotherham murder investigation

Victim Paul Sharp who died in October 2023.

A MAN has today (Friday, March 21) been charged in connection with the death of 52-year-old Kimberworth Park man Paul Sharp.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Wednesday, October 25 2023, we were called to a property on Redscope Crescent, to reports of a man with serious injuries.

“Martin Hoyland, (47), of HMP Marshgate, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

“He remains in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 24.”