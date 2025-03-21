Man charged in connection with 2023 Rotherham murder investigation

By Jill Theobald
Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:15 BST
Victim Paul Sharp who died in October 2023.Victim Paul Sharp who died in October 2023.
Victim Paul Sharp who died in October 2023.
A MAN has today (Friday, March 21) been charged in connection with the death of 52-year-old Kimberworth Park man Paul Sharp.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Wednesday, October 25 2023, we were called to a property on Redscope Crescent, to reports of a man with serious injuries.

Despite best efforts of medical personnel, Paul was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Martin Hoyland, (47), of HMP Marshgate, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

“He remains in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 24.”

