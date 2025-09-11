Man charged in connection to Rotherham firearms discharge
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said:”On 11 September 2024, we were called to reports of a firearms discharge at Ferham Road.
“Emergency services attended including armed response officers and a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening or changing injuries. He has since been discharged.
“Reece Barnes, aged 31, of Claremont Street, Kimberworth, is charged with attempt murder, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, threats to kill, assault by beating and assault a person occasioning them actual bodily harm.
“He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (September 11).”