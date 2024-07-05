Sheffield Magistrates Court - photo by Dave Poucher

A 34-YEAR-OLD MAN is due to appear in court today after a woman was injured following a firearms discharge outside a pub in Rotherham.

Oliver Corney of Cricket Inn Road has been charged with section 18 assault and Section 16 of the Firearms act.

He was remanded in police custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, July 5).

A 55-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening following the incident last Friday (June 28) which took place just before 10pm outside the Red Lion Pub on High Street, Wath.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers responded to reports of a firearms discharge.

“It is believed that a group of men attended the area and shots were fired outside the pub.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and a second man, aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, harassment, fail to appear and breach of bail conditions.