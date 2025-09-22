Man arrested following foot chase with response officer

ARREST: A man was detained on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle.

A MAN who was seen by a member of the public “trying car doors” was arrested after a Rotherham response officer chased them on foot.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Saturday, September 13, a response officer on patrol at Great Eastern Retail Park in Parkgate, Rotherham, was approached by a concerned member of the public who reported that he had seen a man trying car doors.

“An area search of the car park was carried out to no avail when the same member of the public reported that he had seen the man going towards a nearby supermarket.

“A man matching the description given by the member of the public was seen and as our officer pulled up alongside the man tried to avoid him by attempting to make good his escape.

“A short foot chase ensued resulting the man being detained and arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle.”