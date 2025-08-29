Man arrested after reports of shooting in a Rotherham street

Police cordon: Broom Road had a heavy police presence after reports of a shooting on Thursday

POLICE are appealing for information after a man was been arrested on suspicion of firearm offences following a reported shooting in a Rotherham street.

Armed officers were called to Broom Road in Rotherham at 4.47pm yesterday (Thursday, August 28) following reports of gunshots being fired in the area – and they found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge.

A 33-year-old man was arrested last night on suspicion of possession of a firearm. He remains in police custody at this time.

A scene remains in place in Broom Road while enquiries continue, and officers are carrying out patrols in the area which will continue throughout today (August 29).

There are currently no reports of any injuries in connection with this incident although some damage has been caused to a property in the street.

Detective Chief Inspector Samuel Blakemore, of the Armed Crime Team, said: "Our investigation into this firearms discharge is quickly developing and our officers acted swiftly overnight to follow early lines of enquiry and make an arrest.

"We do believe other people were involved in the incident and efforts are ongoing today to identify and locate them.

"It is extremely fortunate no one was injured in yesterday's reported shooting. It happened in a residential street in daylight hours and completely innocent members of the community could quite easily have come to harm.

"That is why it's so important we work together to bring those involved to justice. Gun crime will not be tolerated in our communities and we're working relentlessly to investigate the full circumstances of the incident.

"We are stronger with your help, so if you know anything that could help our investigation but you are yet to speak to us, please come forward. Even the smallest piece of information could prove vital as we work to piece together the events of yesterday's dangerous criminality."

Anyone with information which could help our investigation is being asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference number 678 of 28 August 2025.