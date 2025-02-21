Man arrested after 'leading police on dangerous pursuit'

The moment officers in Doncaster arrested a wanted man accused of stealing a car

A 30-YEAR-OLD man accused of stealing a car and “leading police on a dangerous pursuit” has been arrested after an unsuccessful attempt to flee into the countryside.

Officers in Doncaster pursued a stolen white Nissan Qashqai on Monday afternoon (February 17)as it headed towards Sprotbrough, reaching speeds of 60mph in a 30mph zone.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The car failed to stop for pursuing officers, with the Qashqai seen hitting a kerb and bursting a tyre before the driver decamped from the vehicle and fled into bushes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An officer was quick on his tail, though, and gained ground on the driver before apprehending and arresting him in the rural countryside.

“While one officer pursued the suspect, other officers searched the Qashqai, recovering three machetes, a balaclava and drugs.

“A 30-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of multiple offences, including aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, possession of an offensive weapon and a drug offence.”