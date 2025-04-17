Man, 51, in hospital with 'serious' stab wounds after Rotherham lunchtime incident

The incident took place at Old Town Hall in Rotherham town centre

POLICE are “working at pace to locate those responsible” for a Rotherham stabbing, which has left a 51-year-old man with serious leg injuries.

The incident took place at Old Town Hall in Rotherham town centre this lunchtime (Thursday, April 17, 2025), with the emergency services called in connection with the incident at 12.09pm.

Emergency services attended and a 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his leg.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the man’s injuries “are thought to be serious but not life threatening or life-altering.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and police are currently searching for “those responsible”.

The police spokesperson added: “We understand this incident will cause concern and distress in the local community.

“Officers are working at pace to find and locate those responsible and we will remain in the area.

“Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to officers, they are there to listen and help where they can.”

Reports suggest Rotherham College contacted pupils to advise them to stay away from the town centre, as they worked to assess the situation.

A spokesperson for the college said: “We are aware of an incident in Rotherham Town Centre today and want to provide an update regarding it.

“After discussions with local emergency services, we have been advised that there was and is no ongoing threat to the public, staff or students.

“We understand that incidents can cause concern, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as the situation was assessed. The safety and well-being of our community are always our top priority, and we’re grateful for the swift and professional response from all involved.

“We will continue to update our social media pages with any important and new information pertinent to the safety and wellbeing of staff and students.”

Police enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the circumstances surround the incident, and they urge anyone with information they believe can assist to get in touch.

You can do this online, via live chat or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 385 of April 17, 2025 when you get in touch.