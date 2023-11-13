Man (35) charged with three child sex offences
A 35-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with three sexual offences involving children in Rotherham and Cornwall.
Following an appeal to locate him, Darren Oldham of Middleton Road in Banbury, Oxfordshire, was arrested last Wednesday (November 8).
On Thursday (November 9) he was charged with two counts of assault of a female over 13 (but under 16) by penetration and one count of sexual touching of a child over 13 (but under 16).
Oldham was remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on December 1, 2023.