Maltby's hidden circus heritage takes centre stage

SKILL: Alzana's Family high-wire performance. Courtesy of Barry Knowles and family.

A “RICH story of local daredevils” will be brought to life with the launch of a new project by an arts organisation.

Flux Rotherham has announced it has secured funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to launch “The Sensational Alzanas and Other Daredevils!” focusing on Maltby’s extraordinary, hidden circus heritage.

The project will celebrate the remarkable story of Harold Alzana – formerly Harold Davis – and his family of world-famous wire walkers with deep roots in Maltby’s mining community.

Over a week-long immersive residency, children and young people will reconnect with their town’s vibrant past through hands-on workshops, live performances, and creative storytelling.

Internationally renowned high-wire artist Chris Bullzini will recreate the Alzanas’ breathtaking feats, thrilling modern audiences with the art of funambulism (high-wire walking).

Let’s Circus will lead fun and accessible sessions in wire-walking skills and artists from FLUX Rotherham will create workshops based on the fabulous costumes worn by the Alzanas.

A mobile museum trailer will tour with archival photographs, Pathé film footage, and community stories and memories, shining a light on how local heroes like the Alzanas helped shape the broader history of circus arts.

Young people will take an active role working with Rotherham Museums, Arts and Heritage in preserving this special story, gathering oral histories, participating in creative writing activities, and forging new connections across generations.

A key highlight will be at the Maltby Community Festival on May 31, where an eight-metre-high, 18-metre-long high wire will be installed for Chris Bullzini and his team to perform breathtaking acts. Let’s Circus will also deliver engagement activities throughout the day, alongside a programme of performances and community celebrations.

Flux Rotherham programme director Helen Jones said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to celebrate such a rich story of local daredevils.

“Thanks to Heritage Lottery Funding, Chris Bullzini and the team from Let’s Circus will highlight this incredible story and we hope residents will get the same sense of awe and wonder as people had in the 1940s when they watched Harold, his brother Edgar, and their sisters Hilda and Elsie plus Harold’s wife Minnie rehearsing on makeshift high wires strung between telegraph poles in Maltby.”

The project is delivered in partnership with RMBC Neighbourhoods Team, Rotherham Museums, Arts and Heritage and Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust.