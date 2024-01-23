Maltby to vote on neighbourhood plan
A REFERENDUM will ask Maltby residents whether the town’s new neighbourhood plan should be used to help RMBC decide planning applications.
The poll will take place on Thursday, February 8, for adopting the document, which includes policies on housing, shops, community facilities and conservation.
Voters need to live in the Maltby Town Council area and bring photo ID to the polling station.
Neighbourhood plans for Dinnington and Wickersley passed with huge majorities. Dalton and Firbeck also have proposals in the works.