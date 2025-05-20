A ROTHERHAM organisation won £2,500 of funding to plant 30 trees as part of a project with an ambition to plant 1.4m – one for every resident in South Yorkshire.

Maltby Community Hub CIC was successful in securing a grant from the first round of funding made available by South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, in January.

The money will be used to plant 30 native and ornamental trees, which will both boost diversity and empower volunteers taking part in the project, who are frequently from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Orchard workshops are also planned as part of the project, with community planting days where those attending will see demonstrations of proper planting techniques and ongoing maintenance.

Green shoots: A tree goes in at Maltby

A total of £10,000 was awarded in January, which will see 180 trees and six metres of hedgerow planted.

Another £40,000 is now being made available, with grants between £250 and £2,500 to be awarded.

Applications for larger amounts will be considered in some circumstances.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is working with South Yorkshire Community Foundation on distributing the cash.

Mayor Coppard said: “The first round of the grant fund was a huge success with projects across our communities receiving funds to help plant more trees right across our region.

“Trees enrich our lives, sustain our communities and provide countless benefits to our environment.”

A Free Trees for Communities scheme has been running, providing packs of 50 trees for community groups.

The grant fund offers more flexibility in numbers of trees and can help with equipment, surveys and other professional support.

Applications close on July 25.

More information is available at www.southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk/tree-fund.