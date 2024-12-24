Maltby MP against plan to convert former pit top into quarry

The former Maltby Colliery

MP Jake Richards is pulling rank on a "horrendous" plan to convert a former pit top in Maltby into a quarry.

The Labour member for Rother Valley doesn't normally get intimately involved in planning applications to the local authority.

But the prospect of heavy lorries thundering through the town – and uncertainty over which materials could eventually be tipped at the former colliery site – has stirred him into action.

"I will be formally making a submission to the planning board – something which I do not do for every case because I am of the view that this is for local councillors predominantly. But this is too important," he said.

Mr Richards was referring to the proposed extraction of millions of tons of magnesian limestone, as part of a 'reclamation' project, by site owners Maltby Management Ltd.

He enlightened other MPs about the scheme this week.

“I spoke in Parliament about the destructive plans at the Maltby Pit," he said. “I am against this plan – and will campaign ferociously to stop it.

"I attended the last Maltby Town Council meeting to try and get a grip on the issue and ensure that Maltby’s voice is heard.

“Firstly, the last thing Maltby needs is more lorry traffic through the village.

"This is already a scourge which I am trying to help the council to stop. More lorry traffic will be horrendous.

"Secondly, I am not convinced of the environmental safety of the proposed project.

"And until I am, I would never support any such plan.

"I had a meeting with the Environment Agency about the Maltby Tip in August, just a few weeks after my election, and they were wholly unaware of the plan – which left me staggered, frankly."

The plans, lodged with Rotherham Council’s planning department, would convert 162.7 hectares of land to extract limestone.

It could mean a long-lasting upheaval for residents as the process would take almost a decade to complete and see an estimated 128 lorry movements a day during the busiest phases of the project.

Maltby East councillor Adam Tinsley, who lives locally, has already started to investigate materials dumped in the soil at the site, having recovered plastics and glass.