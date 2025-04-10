Maltby milestone restored

Left to right: Councillor Adam Tinsley, Chris Minto (Milestone Society), Ben Styring (Clerk to Maltby Town Council) Margaret Sides (Maltby Local History Society)

Almost 15 years ago in October 2010, when he was on his way home from a meeting of Maltby Local History Society, Jim Wright discovered that the cast iron part of the (A631) High Street milestone, situated opposite to the end of Millindale, was lying on the pavement.

The following morning, Jim and Alice Rodgers contacted Rotherham Council Streetpride who removed the milestone to safe storage at their Hellaby Depot and promised to repair and restore it to its proper place.

Despite reminders from Maltby Local History Society and pleadings from other milestone enthusiasts it didn’t happen for another 13 and a half years.

Alice Rodgers, from the society, takes up the story: “It is fortunate that, like elephants, local historians never forget. Our MLHS ‘Covid’ Newsletter articles about local turnpike roads afforded us the opportunity to write about the missing milestone in the May 2021 edition.

“One of our members, who had worked for Rotherham Council, read it and was able to provide a name which enabled contact to be made to establish that the iron section of the milestone was still at Hellaby. Inevitably, what was still not available was a combination of local authority priority and funding for the necessary work.”

In more recent years, Community Infrastructure Levy money has been made available, on certain conditions, to Maltby Town Council for local projects.

Maltby Town Councillor James Rodgers suggested that some of it could be applied to the, long overdue, milestone restoration.

And Alice was able to advise of help which could be made available from the Yorkshire Milestone Society and gladly forwarded copies of relevant MLHS Newsletter articles to the Clerk to The Town Council to assist them in writing a funding application.

Left to right: Ben Styring (Clerk to Maltby Town Council), Councillor Adam Tinsley, Chris Minto (Milestone Society) Alice Rodgers together with Margaret and Alan Sides (All representing Maltby Local History Society

The restoration includes the repair of the stone support which incorporates a small triangular bit rescued in 2010, to prevent it being ‘misappropriated’. Councillor Tinsley, who led on the project, and Maltby Town Council can be justly proud of bringing this heritage project to fruition and of the national recognition of their achievement.

About the Milestone Society. Unlike other ‘listed buildings’, milestones are usually too small to have their own ‘Friends’. Since 2001, the Society’s volunteers have been collating information on milestones and learning the most appropriate ways of caring for these quirky lumps of rock and rusting metal sitting quietly by the wayside. (From the Milestone Society website)

Maltby Borough and Town and Borough Councillor Adam Tinsley has been personally honoured in an award made to him and to Maltby Town Council by the Milestone Society (which is active throughout the United Kingdom).

The framed award was presented to him, in Maltby, on Monday 10th March by Chris Minto of the Milestone Society’s Yorkshire Section. It reads: Awarded to Adam Tinsley and Maltby Town Council for restoration of a heritage fingerpost and Grade 2 Listed milepost in Maltby on 7th December 2024. Presented by Bob Westlake: Chairman, on behalf of the Milestone Society.

Alice said: “There are now fewer milestones on the route of the Tinsley to Bawtry Turnpike (constructed c1759) than there were when Thomas Jeffery’s surveyors mapped them in about 1772 although four can still be spotted between Hellaby and the centre of Tickhill and there is one in Whiston.

“Over the years, road widening has not been kind to milestones. Those which remain have been allowed to get rusty and dirty so are tricky to spot from a vehicle and can be removed without being missed.

“This milestone can be seen, in old photographs, located outside Milnes’s premises, which is presumed to be its original (and by then inconvenient location). It was made of cast iron and it is highly probable that it dated from the late 19th century.

“Moving our milestone to its second site would have been a challenging task and was most likely to have been undertaken during the Second War when there was a threat of invasion. At that time large numbers of road-signs, likely to have been helpful to an invading force, were removed to be re-instated after the war.

“Recent research undertaken by the Milestone Society (Yorkshire Group) indicates that the 1890s saw an extensive programme, undertaken by the West Riding County Council, when earlier mileposts were replaced by new ones ‘six inches thick, with iron plates, bolted, showing the name of the road, township and mileage to nearest towns.’

“The stone posts which supported the metal plates were to be ‘six feet high, set two feet into the ground’. The Milestone Society’s photographed examples are all from what is now West Yorkshire but they are identical in design to those set up on the Bawtry and Tinsley Road.

“Our milestone’s stone support, or what remains of it, can be seen in the picture above and it still in place in the milestone’s second home.”

To find out more about Maltby History Society email [email protected]

