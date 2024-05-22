BANK HOLIDAY FUN: Aqua-Tek at Magna

THE largest outdoor water play area in South Yorkshire will be the highlight of Magna’s spring bank holiday attractions.

Complete with water cannons, secret geysers and splash zones, the popular Aqua-Tek park will open its gates on May 25.

Throughout the bank holiday (until June 9) Magna will host activities including the chance to explore the newly renovated Water Pavilion, which features new interactive exhibits, giving youngsters the opportunity to learn how electricity is generated through turbines, saving sea creatures from the effects of pollution.

Elsewhere, daily forge demonstrations will take place, you can chance to master the art of flight with simulators, as well as take part in a range of activities including creating bird feeders, designing badges and making grass heads.

Over the past two years, Magna has invested more than £2 million in upgrading key parts of the centre, which has seen a record number of visitors attend, with more than 100,000 passing through its doors over the past 12 months.

Chief executive of Magna Science Adventure Kevin Tomlinson said: “The spring bank holiday weekend marks the beginning of our summer activities programme, giving youngsters the chance to make the most of the warmer weather by enjoying the thrill of our adventure playground Sci-Tek, as well as cooling off from the hot summer sun in Aqua-Tek.”

Many Magna Returns annual pass, which provides access to Magna for a full 12 months, can be upgraded for free after purchasing general admission tickets via Magna’s website. Blue Peter badge holders can enter for free with a full paying adult – simply bring your Blue Peter card on arrival.