A ROTHERHAM pub is hosting a series of friendship lunches.

The Brentwood, on Moorgate Road, will host the events which are sponsored by Home Instead Rotherham.

The lunches feature entertainment and the option to order off the 'Golden Years' menu with two course for £6.49 or from the main menu.

The events will be held on Tuesday, October 8 and 22, Tuesday, November 5 and 19 and Tuesday, December 3, all between between noon and 3pm.

To book call The Brentwood on 01709 382772.