Make a date in diary for Calendar Girls musical

DATE NIGHT: The cast of Calendar Girls

A THEATRICAL group has assembled a cast of “hugely talented actors and singers” for its forthcoming “funny and feel-good” show.

Dinnington Operatic Society will perform Calendar Girls The Musical at the Lyric Theatre in Dinnington from October 7-11.

A spokesperson for the society said: “Calendar Girls is a funny and moving feel-good show, perfect for Yorkshire audiences.

“The show’s catchy songs have all been written by Gary Barlow of Take That fame and it’s based on the play by Tim Firth who also wrote the film version of Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots and Our House.

“It tells the true story of how the untimely death of a much-loved husband due to blood cancer prompts a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women’s Institute to do an extraordinary thing - an artistic, nude calendar to raise money for the local hospital.

“Our six game Calendar Girls are all hugely talented actors and singers, and have agreed they will actually be topless on stage, though, if all goes according to plan, their modesty will be preserved!

“Real-life married couple Amy Elisabeth and Gary St John play married couple Annie and John.

“Amy amazed Dinnington audiences as Viv Nicholson in last year’s musical – another Yorkshire true story Spend Spend Spend.

“Gary was a three-time winner on TV talent show Opportunity Knocks in the 1990s and is a very fine singer and actor.

“He is a local celebrity in Sheffield having performed on all the city’s stages.

“The other leading couple in the show are Chris and Rod, played by Kim Stead and Johnny Green who also played a married couple in Spend Spend Spend as Viv’s parents.

“Johnny is the Society’s regular Dame in our annual pantomime, so people might be interested to see him on stage without his frock and wig!

“The show is directed by Ashley Booker who is also well-known to Dinnington audiences as the regular silly son of Johnny’s Dame.”

The run of shows at the Lyric will start at 7.15pm plus a matinée on October 11 at 2.15pm.

To book tickets visit www.dinningtonoperatics.org or call 01909 569 340.