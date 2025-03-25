Major upgrade for popular children's attraction

Work in progress: Cllr Cusworth visits the Waterplay site

WATERPLAY has become a favourite fixture at Clifton Park since it was installed 15 years ago - and now the attraction is getting a £900,000 makeover in time for summer.

The children’s attraction was created in 2008 with Heritage Lottery funding but with a decade and a half of hard play, some of the equipment no longer works.

So the council has come up with a new, environmentally friendly, upgrade which is intended to give it years more life.

The plans were drawn up after extensive consultations with visitors to the park, schools, special educational needs groups and others.

It will feature modern safety precautions and interactive equipment, providing enjoyment for children alongside the opportunity to learn lessons on water conservation and the environment.

Cllr Victoria Cusworth, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “Our aim is for every neighbourhood in Rotherham to be a thriving neighbourhood, and part of that commitment is to enhance our green spaces like Clifton Park.

“The redevelopment the park’s waterplay is more than just a facelift - it’s a commitment to enhancing community infrastructure, promoting health and wellbeing, and creating a safe and engaging space for children to play.

“We know how much residents enjoy the current facility.

“The revamp of the waterplay is just one of a series of investments we’ve made in the last year in family-friendly facilities across the borough, including in play areas, a new SEND hub, our baby pack project and at Forge Island.

“This particular investment will encourage physical activity, family engagement, and environmental awareness and put outdoor play at the heart of the community.”