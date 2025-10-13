Major playground revamp should be complete by next summer

A PLAY area in Rotherham is set for a major revamp - after years of wrangling over the future of the site.

More than £74,000 is set to be pumped into giving the Bill Winder play area, on Vale Road, Thrybergh, a make-over.

Progress has been long-awaited with Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester becoming involved in trying to safeguard the site’s future for around six years - starting before he became a councillor.

More recently, Cllr Bennett-Sylvester has worked with ward colleague Cllr Jodie Ryalls and they said “the small park is tired and prone to vandalism”.

Now residents are being encouraged to get involved in a consultation over the redevelopment.

Funding will be coming from the Chesterhill and Whinney Hill housing developers, who will be sinking £52,000 into the project.

The two councillors have shown their commitment to the project by putting in their entire ‘devolved capital’, the cash they have to spend locally, for the next three years, making up £22,500 more.

It should be finished next summer after what Cllr Bennett-Sylvester described as a "frustrating process".

Brighter future: Cllrs Michael Bennett-Sylvester and Jodi Ryalls at the Bill Winder play area at Thrybergh.

He said: " I think my wife thinks some plaster is going to come off our kitchen wall with the number of times I've banged my head against it after an e-mail or phone call with a delay in a frustrating process.

“We've had issues around purdah with last year's local elections, issues with staff shortages, Rotherham Council don't own any of the land around it, so access was a problem though Thrybergh Parish Council sorted a practical solution and that's without the usual bureaucracy when spending public money.”

Cllr Ryalls said "We now need parents, carers and young people to get involved in the consultation and help us get this over the line, tell us what you want, what the challenges might be to make this a safe welcoming play area.

Residents can take part online by searching "Rotherham Council Consultations", local schools are being involved and the councillors will be visiting local play groups with a paper version of the consultation.

Consultation: Cllrs Michael Bennett-Sylvester and Jodie Ryalls at the Bill Winder play area at Thrybergh.

Residents not online can get a physical copy from councillor's surgeries Mondays 7-8pm Dalton Parish Hall, Wednesdays 7-8pm Thrybergh Parish Hall and Saturdays 9-10am East Herringthorpe Cemetery offices. Residents can also get a peper copy from Cllr Bennett-Sylvester by phoning 07432509987 or e-mailing [email protected]