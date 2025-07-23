Major park feature re-opens in time for summer holidays

IF ANYONE in Rotherham had forgotten what water looks like after the summer drought - a trip to Clifton Park may provide the answer.

Rotherham Council has just re-opened the water splash area - after splashing out £900,000 to modernise the facility.

The opening is half of a double-whammy of success for the par, which has also retained its Green Flag status for the 15th consecutive year.

Along with the Green Flag status comes Green Heritage recognition, for the park’s Victorian history.

The newly revamped splash zone - installed by contractor Ustigate – now features improved safety standards, modern interactive play equipment and greater accessibility for children of all ages and abilities.

A focus on sustainability means it is more water efficient.

The water splash area will be supervised by park staff and is open daily from 11am to 5pm, throughout the summer.

Originally created in 2008 as part of a Heritage Lottery Funded project, the water splash park has been popular among children and families.

Play time: Council leader Chris Read with Cllr Victoria Cusworth and a staff member at the new water park

The makeover was needed because of wear and tear, with public consultations held to help guide the direction of the project.

The outcome has been a modern, accessible, and inclusive play space intended to serve the community for years to come.

Cllr Victoria Cusworth, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children and Young People at Rotherham Council, said: “We’re thrilled that the new and improved water splash area at Clifton Park is now open, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a free outdoor activity this summer.

“The redevelopment of the water splash area is about giving our children the vibrant, engaging, and accessible outdoor spaces they deserve.

“We know how much families love this facility, and we’ve listened - replacing outdated equipment and transforming the area into a modern, inclusive space that promotes play and wellbeing.

“This exciting upgrade is part of our wider investment in our borough’s future - from revitalised play areas and a new SEND hub to our baby packs project and everything at Forge Island. The water splash area is another step forward in our aim to make every neighbourhood in Rotherham a cleaner, greener, welcoming place for families to thrive.”