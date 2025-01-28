Major improvements for Thrybergh Country Park starting soon

Lakeside Cafe: Just one element of Thrybergh Country Park to see improvements

A TIMESCALE has been drawn up for a series of improvements at Thrybergh Country Park, which should be complete before the end of the year.

It will include improvements to the cafe and extending paths with hard surfaces, to allow easier access for the disabled and those with push-chairs.

Access from nearby housing estates will also be made easier, meaning the journey will be less challenging for those using wheelchairs or motorised buggies.

However, the changes are not intended to disrupt the park’s status as a quiet area, which has a heavy focus on the natural environment, which gives it a unique identity among such venues.

It is hoped that, with its relatively flat topography, it will become an increasingly popular destination for those with both physical and sensory disabilities.

The park straddles the Dalton and Thrybergh and Bramley and Ravenfield wards and councillors from each have now met with Rotherham Council officials for an update on the work.

Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester said: “The latest schedule we’ve been given is for the path to be upgraded to the rubber/brick composite that is great for wheelchairs and so I’ve been told running up to Thrybergh Lane by April then the return leg by early summer.

“Subject to planning the café refurbishment should be completed by the Autumn and will give better disabled access, better toilets, outside servery, and outside seating.”

Consultation on a new play area should start in February, with work done by the summer.

“The plan is very much for a sensory play area fitting in with the park being a gateway to experiencing nature,” he said.

“We’ve had four experience days over the past couple of years, consultation days when the levelling up fund was announced and plenty of other consultation and what came through strongly was that people liked the park being a quiet place with that link to nature.

“So we’re now hoping with the changing places toilet facility in place, getting the path so wheelchair users can get all the way around, a more inclusive café and a sensory play area that the park will be a destination venue for people with physical and sensory disabilities to have a dignified day out in a quiet natural setting.”

Work to improve access for local visitors is still under discussion.