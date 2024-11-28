'Magnificent' support for COPD patients showcased at event
The event, held to mark World COPD Day, was held at BreathingSpace – the hub for respiratory treatment in East Dene – and saw patients, relatives, friends, carers and colleagues learning more about managing chronic conditions.
Advice given included how to use an inhaler correctly, stop smoking support, information on clean air, demonstrations of the best exercises for COPD, and a tai-chi session funded by Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity.
Respiratory nurse consultant Jacqui Pollington said: "With 2.86 per cent of Rotherham residents having a COPD diagnosis, BreathingSpace organised the event to raise awareness.
“I hope that by putting on this event we have helped share the message of the support that is available in Rotherham for those living with lung conditions.
“I'm very proud of what we do here at BreathingSpace – our team and the effort they put in is magnificent!"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.