Magna proves 'perfect backdrop' for national beer festival

Magna Science and Adventure Centre proved to be the “perfect backdrop” for a drop or two of 300 of some of the best beers produced in the UK and beyond after it hosted a national ale festival.

The National CAMRA Great British Beer Festival attracted hundreds of discerning beer lovers who travelled the length and breadth of Britain, from Renfrewshire to Cornwall, to attend the event at the Rotherham attraction.

Believed to be the first time the major event has been hosted in Yorkshire, the festival began on Wednesday last week and ran until Saturday and saw visitors from Norfolk, London, the Isle of Man, and Kent descend on the Templeborough venue, which was described by festival organisers as “providing a perfect backdrop for an incredible selection of cask ales, craft beers, traditional ciders, and perries”.

Special guests at the event included Roger Protz, renowned beer writer and former editor of the Good Beer Guide, while Abbeydale and Thornbridge Breweries were both at the ‘Discovery Bar’ alongside organisations that had travelled from York and Chelmsford to pour a pint or two.

The event also hosted the Great British Beer Festival Winter competition, organised by CAMRA.

Following more than a year of local blind-tasting panels and regional heats, the final round of judging took place at the winter festival with CAMRA awarding Black Gold – a session stout from Scottish brewers Cairngorm’s – the title of Champion Winter Beer of Britain.

The runners-up in the competition were Sarah Hughes Snowflake, which took home Silver, and Grain Slate which claimed Bronze.

CAMRA’s awards director Gary Timmins said: “Every year our judges find it harder and harder to pick a winner, which speaks volumes of the brewing talent in the UK.

“Despite their evident quality, our brewers struggle to find a place at the bar of our locals.

"Soulless global conglomerates have a greedy stranglehold on the industry, restricting true customer choice and our independent brewers’ access to market.

“Everyone should get out to their pub, social club or taproom and look out for one of your local brews – it might be one of our award-winning beers!”