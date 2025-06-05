Magical! Festival of Stories is 'biggest and best yet'
Hosted by leading children’s literacy charity Grimm and Co and in celebration of Rotherham becoming the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture for 2025, the week-long event returned with a special edition of fun and family events at Grimm’s Emporium of Stories and different venues around the town.
From storytelling to story-making and everything in-between, there was a host of free creative events and activities for all the family to enjoy including a visit from Tom Jordan, author of 100 Ways to Save the Planet: Everything You Need To Know To Become A Green Superhero.
Drawing from ideas from his book, Tom visited Grimm’s HQ on Ship Hill to tell terrific tales about nature.
He also headed outside to share wild storytelling tips, including writing and making your own nature documentary, how to become a nature expert in a few easy steps and finding ideas for stories in local green spaces.
CBeebies Bedtime Stories stars Evie Pickerill and Rhys Stephenson were also in Rotherham – along with TV’s iconic yellow chair – for a day of reading and raving.
Evie told guests including Children’s Capital of Culture ambassador and Rotherham Radio’s Grace Bower: “Keep reading, keep being inspired by stories because they are so important – stories allow your imagination to run wild!”
Fellow host Rhys added: “Never tire of magic, never tire of reading – it’s in the everyday but it’s also in you, in your imagination.”
Other events included The Blanket Fort Theatre Company's immersive play Last Unicorn Airways featuring music, puppetry, comedy, and sensory storytelling, and a Julia Donaldson themed day, with Oscar-nominated creatives from Magic Light Pictures who turn her bestselling books into multi award-winning animated features.
Deborah Bullivant, chief executive officer of Grimm and Co, said: “This year’s Festival of Stories was our biggest and best yet, with incredible guests and events that inspired the story-makers in everyone.”
Sarah Christie, Children’s Capital of Culture programme manager, added: “To have such a world-class event on our doorstep was a privilege and made even more special because children and young people helped co-create this year’s festival.”
