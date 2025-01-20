'Magical event' keeps alive an ancient custom

Morris Dancers join in the celebrations

A "MAGICAL" ancient custom was revived to welcome in the New Year at a family-run plant nursery.

Hooton’s Walled Nursery was the setting of the first wassailing – an old tradition meaning good health in Old English where the fruit trees within an orchard are 'blessed' with a special ceremony to welcome hopes and wishes for a good harvest for the year.

The nursery was opened in March last year by father and son team Glenn and Dean Charlton in a bid to preserve the heritage of the area and promote traditional horticultural techniques.

Previously known as Manor Gardens Nursery, Hooton’s Walled Nursery dates back to the 1700s and was taken on by the two nurserymen to restore the four-acre walled garden back to its former glory.

Wassailing is an ancient custom

The nursery specialises in good quality, locally grown and peat-free plants with the motto 'the complete opposite of a garden centre – no tea room, no shop, just plants.'

Commenting on the first wassailing, Dean said: "What a magical event!

"With the incredible help of Wath Morris dancers along with singing, refreshments and the nomination of a King Bean and Queen Pea to lead the procession and customs, the day was a great success.

"There were customs such as pouring cider on the tree trunks to give back to the soil, and hanging cider-dipped toast in the branches to attract the birds.

Wassailing participants

"Plus plenty of noise using musical instruments, shouting and clashing pots and pans to scare away the evil spirits as is customary!

"This noisy and yet wholesome spectacle revives an ancient tradition that many people have never experienced before.

"It literally takes us back to our roots and reconnects us with these wonderful customs."

The nursery is currently closed for winter and will reopen on Saturday, February 22 for business.