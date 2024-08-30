Magic of music at Montagu Hospital for rehab patients
The performance at the Fred and Ann Green Rehabilitation Centre was led by Graham Ellis, brother of John Ellis, who is currently receiving care at Montagu Hospital.
John is a distinguished musician from Doncaster, leading his own orchestra and was awarded an MBE for his significant contributions to music.
He also had the honour of playing for Queen Elizabeth on two occasions.
His brother Graham Ellis formed his first saxophone quartet in 1984 and now lives in Germany but performs across the world.
The concert took place on the balcony of Rehab 2, where patients, colleagues, and relatives gathered to enjoy the magic of music.
The live performance at the hospital in Mexborough was arranged by John and his family, with assistance from the centre's activities coordinator Michelle Chadwick who also prepared and served afternoon tea.
John said it had been a “way of giving back, aiming to provide a pleasant and encouraging experience for all inpatients on their road to recovery.”
Ward manager Emily Woodward said: “What an absolute treat it was for our patients and colleagues to enjoy such a wonderful performance.
“Combined with the clement weather, the performance provided for a truly unforgettable afternoon.
“We are so grateful to the performers for their generosity and to John and everyone else who made it possible.”
Deputy chief nurse Simon Brown added: “It's these moments that truly define what we mean by patient-centred care and providing the best possible environment to aid healing and recovery.”
