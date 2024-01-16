PLANNING permission for a pair of lorries displaying adverts beside the M1 has been rejected on appeal.

M1 lorry adverts rejected on appeal
Rotherham Council refused consent in December 2022 for the vehicles and signage to remain in the field off Rotherham Road, Wales.
Applicant Jeremy White took the matter to appeal, boosted by National Highways’ stance that the hoardings did not appear to cause a hazard to road safety.
But planning inspector Paul Cooper sided with RMBC over the effect the lorry ads have on the area.
He said: “The proposal would largely be viewed by motorists using the northbound carriageway and the appellant makes no secret of its purpose.
“However, due to its design, position, and scale it would also be a prominent alien feature that would be out of keeping with the character of the surrounding countryside.
“The advertisement would be in a very prominent position in an open field. This would be a stark contrast to the attractive rural landscape when passing northwards on the motorway.”