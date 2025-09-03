M1 junction named Rotherham’s worst roundabout for crashes

Accidents: A57 Roundabout

ONE of Rotherham’s busiest motorway junctions has been named the borough’s worst roundabout for crashes over the past decade.

Figures from CrashMap, which uses police records of collisions that caused injury, show that the Worksop Road and Aston Bypass roundabout at junction 31 of the M1 saw 64 crashes between 2013 and 2023. Five of those were serious.

College Road roundabout was the next highest with 47 crashes, including two serious. Mushroom roundabout followed with 43 crashes, four of them serious. At Thorpe Hesley interchange, junction 35 of the M1, there were 36 crashes, also including four serious.

Other busy roundabouts also feature in the figures. Rotherway recorded 34 crashes between 2013 and 2023, including three serious. Worrygoose roundabout saw 28 crashes, with two serious. At Catcliffe there were 25 crashes, three of them serious, while Canklow recorded 22, including one serious. Wickersley roundabout saw 20 crashes over the decade, with two classed as serious.

Andrew Bramidge, Rotherham Council’s strategic director for regeneration and environment, said the council takes road safety seriously and reviews data regularly.

“We continue to regularly monitor road safety and are always concerned about any serious injuries that occur,” he said.

“We work hard across the borough to improve road safety, however there is nothing to suggest collisions or accidents at these junctions are no more likely relative to the number of vehicles using the road than elsewhere on the road network.”

The council is part of the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, which also includes the region’s other local authorities, police, fire service, transport authority and National Highways. The partnership’s long-term aim is “Vision Zero” – ending road deaths altogether.

Work is now under way on a new action plan to cut casualties, using a “Safe System” approach that looks at how roads, vehicles, speeds, road users and post-crash care can all be improved.