Lyn's long service celebrated

A SALES advisor who has worked for a home builder for more than 25 years had her long service marked at a business-to-business event.
By Jill Theobald
Published 21st Dec 2023, 13:34 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 13:35 GMT
David Ruffley, regional director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, Lyn Kostrowski, and sales and marketing director Jayne SwiftDavid Ruffley, regional director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, Lyn Kostrowski, and sales and marketing director Jayne Swift
Lyn Kostrowski, who is based at Jones Homes Yorkshire's Lambcote Meadows development in Maltby, was presented with a gift to mark her quarter of a century-plus with the company, having originally reached her 25-year milestone in 2021 when the country was affected by Covid restrictions.

Lyn said: “Jones Homes has been a lovely company to work for and that is a big reason why I have stayed with them for more than 25 years.

“It was a fantastic surprise to receive a presentation at the business-to-business event and I’d like to thank the company very much for the gift and for celebrating my long service with them.”

Construction work started at Lambcote Meadows in 2022, with the first homes due to be completed ready for the new owners to move in at the end of this year.

