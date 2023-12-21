Lyn's long service celebrated
Lyn Kostrowski, who is based at Jones Homes Yorkshire's Lambcote Meadows development in Maltby, was presented with a gift to mark her quarter of a century-plus with the company, having originally reached her 25-year milestone in 2021 when the country was affected by Covid restrictions.
Lyn said: “Jones Homes has been a lovely company to work for and that is a big reason why I have stayed with them for more than 25 years.
“It was a fantastic surprise to receive a presentation at the business-to-business event and I’d like to thank the company very much for the gift and for celebrating my long service with them.”
Construction work started at Lambcote Meadows in 2022, with the first homes due to be completed ready for the new owners to move in at the end of this year.