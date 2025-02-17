Luxury bungalows planned for Wath-upon-Dearne

Luxury: New Wath bungalows would have eco-features

A DEVELOPMENT of three luxury bungalows could go up on the edge of Wath upon Dearne under plans being considered by Rotherham Council.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal would involve using a set off Biscay Lane, which had previously been a builder’s yard and still has an area of concrete hardstanding, though the rest is grassed.

Under the proposals, three bungalows would occupy the site, each using an air source heat pump and under-floor heating for environmental credentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents submitted with the planning application state that the site, occupying around 1,500 square metres, is “elongated, offering large areas of south facing space, ideal for a residential development”.

The area has a varied mixture of housing types and, if approved, the bungalows would be accessed via a private drive, which would be unadopted.

Under the plans, the existing concrete slab would be “almost entirely reused, forming the floor slab and foundations for plot one, saving both construction waste and new concrete usage in the development.”

The homes would feature triple-glazing in addition to the heat-pump system, designed to be a zero carbon heat source.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the homes would also be fitted a charging point for electric vehicles.

The site had previously been deemed to be in a flood risk area, but has since been re-classified and is regarded as being at low risk.

A biodiversity survey has been conducted on the site, and identified no suitable habitats for breeding birds, hedgehogs, bats or amphibians.

It was said to “hold negligible suitability for European badger habitats.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New building developments are now expected to provide an increase of at least 10 per cent in bio-diversity value and measures have been drawn into the plans to achieve that, including planted gardens to each property.

It is proposed to retain an existing tree within the garden of one bungalow and that a communal area of open space will be created, with four trees to be planted there.

Taken together, the proposed measures have been calculated to increase biodiversity by more than 11 per cent, exceeding the legally required target.

A decision on the application will be made later, and is expected to be taken by planning officers, rather than councillors.