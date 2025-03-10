Lucky numbers do lotto good for community

Rotherham Community Lottery celebrated its first anniversary at Voluntary Action Rotherham, with representatives of Headway Rotherham, Rotherham Cancer Care, Community Pantry Van, Age UK and Brecks Community Hub - pic: Kerrie Beddows

JUST the ticket!

A community lottery is celebrating its first anniversary of supporting more than 50 good causes across the borough.

Rotherham Community Lottery was created in 2024 by Voluntary Action Rotherham, operating on the principle of “raising money within the community for the community.”

VAR neighbourhood development worker Andy Vickery said: “We administer it on behalf of RMBC and are custodians of it.

“The lottery empowers and engages local good causes to raise money in a fun and effective way and connect with their supporters.

“In a time of shrinking budgets and increased need, the lottery also enables people to support the causes they care most about.”

A ticket costs £1 a week and 60p will go directly to the registered good causes.

A weekly draw takes place every Saturday night and there’s a chance to win the £25,000 jackpot, as well as bringing funds into the voluntary and community sector.

Among the 50-plus organisations to currently benefit are Manvers Lake and Dearne Valley Trust, Lost Chord UK, Sam’s Army Mission, Rotherham Rise, Rawmarsh Runstars Kids, Shiloh, Rotherham Carers' Forum, Maltby Miners Welfare Band, and S62 Community Together Rotherham CIC.

Guests from good causes including Age UK Rotherham, Headway Rotherham, The Fun Hub Community Pantry Van, Brecks Community Hub and Rotherham United Community Trust - Community Health Projects joined lottery organisers at a special one year birthday party at VAR’s HQ at The Spectrum on Coke Hill in Rotherham town centre.

The Community Pantry Van's charity coordinator Lisa Morgan said: “By playing, you're giving to a charity who could potentially win some more money – it's a win-win.”

Jodie Goodall – who represented Brecks Community Hub community interest company at the event but also works with RUCT – said: “For us, it's a great way to fundraise and also get ourselves in the map a bit more in terms of people knowing who we are.

“The funding has helped us put on activities like a Christmas event.

“It's a little bit extra in the pot to help us carry on some of the sessions we run.”

To find out more and play or register as a good cause visit www.rotherhamcommunitylottery.co.uk/.