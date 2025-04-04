'Lovely community' raises cash for college

Denise Gillott, Becca Lynch and Cllr Keith Stringer

SHOPPERS in Rotherham have raised £100 for a specialist college in Doncaster thanks to their kind donations.

Customers at The Gift Box in Maltby joined forces with the local community to support Communication Specialist College Doncaster.

The card shop is run by Denise Gillott, whose daughter Lisa was a former pupil at the college.

Denise said: “It is lovely to be able to give something back to the college that my daughter attended.

“Our customers and people in the community have all chipped in and made the donation up to £100.

“We’ve got a lovely community around us, and it was great to have the support of our local councillor Keith Stringer when we handed the money over.”

The college was one of four charities who have benefited from the money raised by The Gift Box.

Donations were also made to the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Youth Club based in Bramley, Rotherham Cats' Protection and RainRescue, the animal rescue charity also based in Rotherham.

“We would really like to thank one of our customers in particular, Zoe Gaunt, who donated the change that she had saved in jars, adding more than £70 to the total money raised,” added Denise.

Becca Lynch, fundraising officer for Doncaster Deaf Trust which manages the college, said: “We are so grateful to Denise and her customers for this donation.

“As a charity we rely on donations from the community and businesses to enable us to continue to deliver the best possible experience for our students.”