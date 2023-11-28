Louise Smalley Challenge Walk brings in £15k boost for Rotherham abuse charity

FOUR team members from Rotherham Abuse Counselling Service took part in a 40-mile sponsored walk to help bring in more than £15,000 for the cause.

The Rothacs team accepting the cheque: front (from left): Jo McKinney, Gaynor Smith, counsellor Liz Thompson, Dr Anne Cooper. Back: Katie Hale, senior counsellor Susan Coldwell, external supervisor Teresa Greaves, treasurer Laraine Bisby.

They were presented with a cheque by organisers of the Louise Smalley Challenge Walk, which chose the charity – known as Rothacs – as its recipient this year.

Rothacs provides free counselling to adults and young people over 13 who have suffered the trauma of abuse including child sexual exploitation, domestic violence and rape.

The walk is named after Louise Smalley, who was born in 1992 with a serious heart defect and survived to 13 months despite being given just days to live.

The charity has raised more than £250,000 in her name and the Rothacs members taking part this time were chief executive Jo McKinney, executive clinical lead Gaynor Smith, independent sexual advisor manager Katie Hale and chair of trustees Dr Anne Cooper.

Gaynor, who had taken part 11 times already, said: “This year was extra special as they’ve chosen Rothacs as their charity, for which we are very grateful.”

Accepting the cheque for £15,601, she added: “This will make a difference to hundreds of our clients by greatly improving the environment and equipment.

“We will be able to break down barriers and extend our ability to work more creatively with

our clients.”

Ann thanked the organisers and everyone who had voted for Rothacs to receive the proceeds of this year’s sponsored walk.