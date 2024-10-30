Lost Chord UK and SYFR have also developed the idea of a Community Chorus

A ROTHERHAM-ROOTED charity that has been transforming the lives of people with dementia and other neurological conditions through the power of interactive music for 25 years is celebrating a “truly exciting collaboration” with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Maltby, Lost Chord UK supports more than 10,000 people annually across the UK and has long been recognised for its pioneering work in using music to improve the health and wellbeing of people living with dementia.

Its regular Tea and Tunes sessions at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre became a lifeline for many living with dementia and their carers, along with isolated people from across the city, creating a place where they could feel connected and supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in the face of venue and refreshment costs, Lost Chord UK was forced to make the difficult decision to relocate Tea and Tunes order to safeguard funding to reach and support even more people.

Lost Chord UK volunteer Anna Ashwell found a solution after reaching out to SYFR’s Peter Jones, the partnership officer for Sheffield and Barnsley Districts, inviting him to experience a Lost Chord session in person.

Working closely with Lost Chord UK’s CEO Jean Collingwood, SYFR is now offering the use of its Handsworth training and development centre in Sheffield free of charge for sessions to continue in a safe, accessible environment.

Lost Chord UK and SYFR have also developed the idea of a Community Chorus, an initiative that will use music not only to engage but to educate, incorporating important fire safety messages into the session in a fun and interactive way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe this truly exciting collaboration is the first of its kind in the UK,” said Jean.

“By partnering with SYFR, we can combine our expertise in music with their community safety goals.”

Toni Tranter, SYFR partnership manager, said: “We know that people living with dementia are at a greater risk of suffering a fire due to their condition so to be able to share important safety messages through the power of music is a fantastic opportunity for us and aligns with our mission to create safer and stronger communities.”