Looking forward to this weekend’s Mexborough Music Festival

VENUES across town will be hosting various genres and performances for this weekend’s Mexborough Music Festival.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 2nd May 2024, 09:26 BST
The event on Sunday, May 5, is free entry. It kicks off with northern soul and Motown at 1pm at the Boy and Barrel, and then continues as follows:

The Old Market Hall at 2pm: soft rock

Borders at 3pm: country

Montagu Arms at 4pm: rock and roll

Gym Bar at 5pm: eighties

New Masons Arms at 6pm: indie

Imperial Music Venue at 7pm: rockabilly

Gorilla Beer Hall at 8pm: ska.

