Looking forward to this weekend’s Mexborough Music Festival
VENUES across town will be hosting various genres and performances for this weekend’s Mexborough Music Festival.
The event on Sunday, May 5, is free entry. It kicks off with northern soul and Motown at 1pm at the Boy and Barrel, and then continues as follows:
The Old Market Hall at 2pm: soft rock
Borders at 3pm: country
Montagu Arms at 4pm: rock and roll
Gym Bar at 5pm: eighties
New Masons Arms at 6pm: indie
Imperial Music Venue at 7pm: rockabilly
Gorilla Beer Hall at 8pm: ska.