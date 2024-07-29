London trip sees St John's cadets enjoy a capital time
St John Ambulance’s Rotherham No.1 and Enzor unit gathered in London to look back on the past year and ahead to the future, celebrate the work of volunteers and staff, and mark the 25th anniversary of the St John Priory Group (South and West Yorkshire).
Youth leader Michelle Hartley said: “As we walked across to St Paul's Cathedral, the sense of pride our cadets felt in wearing their uniforms was evident in how they carried themselves.
“Outside the cathedral, we paused to listen to our St John’s band playing ‘Proud Mary’, enjoying a little dance to celebrate the day.
“The cadets were in awe of the magnificent cathedral once inside and thrilled when our seats were kindly upgraded to those under the dome.
“We enjoyed watching the procession that begins every St John’s Day service and was even able to spot some familiar faces.
“Through the service our cadets listened carefully and took in each historic part of our St John’s Day celebrations.
“After the service, the youth leaders were bursting with pride to receive so many lovely comments about how smart and well-behaved our cadets were.”
The group also took in a performance of Matilda, The Musical, visited St John's Gate and the Priory Church as well as the Science and Natural History Museums, and finally took a tour around London on a bus serving afternoon tea.
