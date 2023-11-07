DONATIONS are needed to help fund a new carpet for a family-friendly club to stage its races on.

FUNDRAISING: At the track

The current aged and worn carpet needs replacing if the Rotherham RC (radio controlled) Racing club is to continue putting on races for the community.

Chairman Les Mullins said: “The carpet which we have is very worn out and it is the fundamental part of our club. Without it we’ve got no club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is very important that we keep this club going for the values which it offers - a fun, safe, friendly environment.”

The club prides itself on its inclusivity and opens its doors to people with mental and physical disabilities for friendly and social sessions designed to encourage people out of the house.

Mr Mullins said: ”The club is predominantly made up of adults but we are 25-30 per cent children. Most of the children which we welcome to our club, some of them have certain conditions. The club helps them with settling down and keeping them calm.

“The family aspect of it is brilliant. We have fathers and daughters, fathers and sons and mothers come along to the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s been said a couple of times that it brings the parents closer to the children, they’re having a bond with the children. If we have to close the club, that aspect is lost.”

The club requires £3,250 to make the necessary upgrades and has set up a Go Fund Me appeal.

RC racing is a type of race where model cars are radio controlled from outside the vehicle. The popular hobby attracts 30 to 40 racers per session, of which most are novices playing along for enjoyment.

The carpet is 35m by 14m and Mr Mullins is hopeful they will reach their fundraising goal in the next three years.