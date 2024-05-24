'Local legend' scores highly after opticians hail him a hero
Stephen Bradford is the first recipient of Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care’s 'Community Hero Award in the North', with the branch on Effingham Street presenting the customer of more than 20 years with a luxury afternoon tea hamper and £100 Scrivens voucher.
Manager Carina Kelly said: “Stephen is such an inspiring person, and we’re delighted to have awarded him the title of Community Hero.
“An active member of the grassroots football community in Rotherham, Stephen has become a local legend thanks to his dedication to supporting the town’s children through sport.
“The fact that Stephen dedicates so much time to the sport is truly inspiring.
“He’s the true spirit of grassroots!”
Stephen, who’s in his fifties and has lived in Rotherham all his life, started playing grassroots football as a child and has been involved in the community ever since.
He recently worked with Greasbrough Youth FC to create an official fund where his fees for officiating matches support the education of trainee referees – a gesture which has already seen several young adults complete the official Football Association course.
Humble Stephen, who just two months ago had dismissed claims he was a 'hero', said he was “very surprised and honoured” to win the award.
“I can’t take all the credit, as it’s the children and families involved in the clubs I work with that make my involvement in grassroots football so worthwhile,” he said.
“It gives me a great sense of pride to see children engaging with and developing both their physical football skills and social skills alongside their teammates and competitors.
“It’s the highlight of many of the children and their family or guardian’s week – it gives them a way to escape their daily life and brings players together from every background.
“In my experience, grassroots football has the power to improve mental, physical and social wellbeing, setting in motion positive changes and friendships for those involved which can last a lifetime.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.