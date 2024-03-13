Little Londoners project film onto derelict properties in Maltby
A FILM telling of the “shameful” conditions on a Maltby estate will be projected onto problem derelict properties.
Residents’ group Big Power for Little London was formed last year to publicise the plight of the area – and campaign for action.
An open air screening on Tuesday (19) at 6pm will see their film projected onto the empty housing on Churchill Avenue.
Special guest speakers will also attend, and the event will also include popcorn and other movie snacks, plus games and activities for children.