LITTLE INSPIRATION: Darcie Buxton has smashed her fundraising target

A NINE-YEAR-OLD Rotherham girl who sets herself a fund-raising challenge for charities every year has been dubbed a “little inspiration” after she more than doubled her target and completed her challenge early.

Darcie Buxton decided to walk 50,000 steps in a month to rase money for the charity Dementia UK beginning on July 1.

And the determined Thorpe Hesley Primary School pupil not only completed the tiring task several days ahead of schedule, on July 27, but also smashed her fundraising target of £1,000 by attracting donations – to date – of £2,156.

Proud mum Marie Buxton said: “Darcie got involved in fundraising after joining the Brownies in summer 2022.

“She was looking at the badges she could go for and decided on the fundraising badge and made bracelets to sell for Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

“Later she was at a school event at Rother Valley Adventure Playground and spotted a little girl without any hair and, after asking us about wigs for children, she decided to have her cut and gave her hair – 12 inches in total – to the Little Princess Trust.

“She has also made jewellery and sold that in aid of the Childhood Cancer Charity.

“Darcie tends to do a fundraiser and then takes six months off to prepare for the next one.

“She wanted to choose Dementia UK for this most recent challenge because on both sides of our family we have people suffering from dementia and she wanted to do something a bit different and so set the target of 50,000 steps in a month.

“She dances and plays football and as part of the challenge she also went for 12-mile long walks with her dad (Nick) at the weekends.

“She has had amazing support – people have been sharing her JustGiving link and she has attracted funds from as far as the USA as well as being supported by friends and family and her fellow pupils after the challenge made it into the school newsletter.

“People have dubbed her a 'little inspiration' and she really is – we are so proud of her.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/page/darcie-buxton-1717074566523#sharePage.